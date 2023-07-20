Siberian tiger cubs grow healthily in zoo in NE China's Harbin

People's Daily Online) 16:49, July 20, 2023

A Siberian tiger cub walks in a zoo in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Siberian tiger cubs grow healthily in a zoo in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Most of this year's newly-born baby tigers have turned one month old, and have started to learn outdoor activities.

