Thursday, July 20, 2023

Siberian tiger cubs grow healthily in zoo in NE China's Harbin

(People's Daily Online) 16:49, July 20, 2023
A Siberian tiger cub walks in a zoo in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Siberian tiger cubs grow healthily in a zoo in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Most of this year's newly-born baby tigers have turned one month old, and have started to learn outdoor activities.


