Siberian tiger newborns make debut in NE China's Heilongjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:16, May 25, 2023

A Siberian tiger cubs snuggles in an incubator at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

At the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, four newborn Siberia tiger cubs cuddled each other inside an incubator.

Since the start of the year, the park has welcomed 14 baby tigers. To provide better care for these newborns, breeders have to separate cubs from their mothers, since four adult tigers were first-time mothers.

"We need to weigh the cubs every two hours recording how they grow up," said Li Xin, a park breeder. Since baby tigers are vulnerable and fragile, they have to be artificially fed in special incubators to ensure their healthy growth.

As the world's largest artificial breeding base for Siberian tigers, the park creates a favorable environment for the sound development of the feline.

