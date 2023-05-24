In pics: Siberian tiger cubs at Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, NE China

This photo taken on May 22, 2023 shows a Siberian tiger cub at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Siberian Tiger Park is a key breeding base of the China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center. More than 10 newborn cubs have been born here this year. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on May 22, 2023 shows Siberian tiger cubs at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Siberian Tiger Park is a key breeding base of the China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center. More than 10 newborn cubs have been born here this year. (Xinhua/Wang Dayu)

