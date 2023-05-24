Home>>
Tiger quintuplets to meet public in Chongqing
(Ecns.cn) 09:55, May 24, 2023
A tiger cub looks out of an incubator at a zoo in Chongqing. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Chengjie)
The artificially bred tiger quintuplets will turn to one-month-old and meet the public soon.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Siberian tiger cubs at Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, NE China
- Video of wild female Siberian tiger captured for first time in forest in NE China’s Jilin
- Siberian tiger footprints found in NE China forest
- White tiger cubs born at Chattogram Zoo, Bangladesh
- Monitoring system aids wild animal protection efforts in NE China
- An extinct, deeply divergent tiger lineage identified in northeastern China: study
- Four tiger cubs greet the world in Rongcheng, Shandong
- China sees fruitful achievements in protection of Siberian tigers, Amur leopards
- South China tiger cub makes public debut at breeding base in E China
- Bengal tiger cubs make debut at Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.