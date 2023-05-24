Languages

Tiger quintuplets to meet public in Chongqing

A tiger cub looks out of an incubator at a zoo in Chongqing. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Chengjie)

The artificially bred tiger quintuplets will turn to one-month-old and meet the public soon.


