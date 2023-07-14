Wild Siberian tiger images captured in NE China

HARBIN, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The images and footage of a wild Siberian tiger have been captured recently in the Muleng forest area in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, local authorities said on Wednesday.

In the footage, the tiger walked leisurely in front of the camera. Zhao Yue, a research assistant at the Feline Research Center of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, said that the wild Siberian tiger was captured by camera in April. It was identified as the tiger that was rescued in April 2021 and then was released in the wild on May 18, 2021, in the area.

Apart from the tiger, two infrared cameras also captured the footage of two Amur leopards, a large one and a small one, shuttling through the forests, patrolling their territory, and looking for food. The images of other wild animals, such as roe deer and sika deer, have also been captured by cameras in the Muleng forest area.

These wild animals choose to settle here, which shows that the food chain in the Muleng forest area is complete, the biodiversity here is rich, and the ecological environment has been effectively restored, according to the staffers at the forest area.

Siberian tigers, also known as Amur or Manchurian tigers, are one of the most endangered animals in the world. They mainly live in eastern Russia, northeast China, and the northern part of the Korean Peninsula.

