Endangered Siberian tiger spotted in northeast China

Xinhua) 09:55, January 19, 2024

HARBIN, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- A wild Siberian tiger has been spotted in a forest area in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, indicating the ongoing improvement of the local ecological environment, according to forest rangers.

The footprints and excrement of a suspected Siberian tiger were found by forest rangers during regular patrols at Heping forest farm under the Muling Forestry Bureau Co., Ltd., said ranger Wang Daohui.

Wang said the rangers later checked the infrared cameras in the area and saw what appeared to be an adult wild tiger.

A DNA test of the tiger's excrement by the Feline Research Center of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration confirmed that it is a new adult male tiger, rather than one rescued and later released into the wild in 2021.

"This is the fifth adult wild Siberian tiger spotted in the Muling forest area in recent years, indicating the rich biodiversity and effectively restored ecological environment here," said Guo Jianjun, head of the Liufeng Mountain National Forest Park Management Office of the Muling Forestry Bureau Co., Ltd.

Also known as the Amur tiger, the Siberian tiger is one of the most endangered animals in the world, mainly living in Russia's Far East and northeast China. About 500 Siberian tigers are believed to be living in the wild.

