Thrilling moment peregrine falcon attacks drone in mid-air
(People's Daily App) 14:32, June 24, 2024
Staff at Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Scenic Area in Hunan Province caught on video the thrilling moment a peregrine falcon dive-bombed their drone while conducting a routine inspection on June 20, 2024. The peregrine falcon is one of the fastest-flying birds in the world. Check out the sudden attack of the peregrine falcon from the drone's perspective!
Photos
