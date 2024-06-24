Thrilling moment peregrine falcon attacks drone in mid-air

(People's Daily App) 14:32, June 24, 2024

Staff at Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Scenic Area in Hunan Province caught on video the thrilling moment a peregrine falcon dive-bombed their drone while conducting a routine inspection on June 20, 2024. The peregrine falcon is one of the fastest-flying birds in the world. Check out the sudden attack of the peregrine falcon from the drone's perspective!

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)