China's Zhangjiajie sees record high S. Korean tourists in Q1

Xinhua) 11:30, May 31, 2024

South Korean tourists visit Huangshizhai scenic spot of Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2024. In the first quarter of 2024, Zhangjiajie saw 105,100 South Korean tourist trips, a 27.07 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019, and is accounted for 40.23 percent of the total number of inbound tourists to Zhangjiajie. Currently, there are direct flights from five cities in South Korea to Zhangjiajie, including Seoul and Busan, with a total of 52 flights per week. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

South Korean tourists pose for photos at the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, May 22, 2024. In the first quarter of 2024, Zhangjiajie saw 105,100 South Korean tourist trips, a 27.07 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019, and is accounted for 40.23 percent of the total number of inbound tourists to Zhangjiajie. Currently, there are direct flights from five cities in South Korea to Zhangjiajie, including Seoul and Busan, with a total of 52 flights per week. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

South Korean tourists arrive at Zhangjiajie Hehua International Airport in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, May 27, 2024. In the first quarter of 2024, Zhangjiajie saw 105,100 South Korean tourist trips, a 27.07 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019, and is accounted for 40.23 percent of the total number of inbound tourists to Zhangjiajie. Currently, there are direct flights from five cities in South Korea to Zhangjiajie, including Seoul and Busan, with a total of 52 flights per week. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

South Korean tourists visit the Baofeng Lake of Wulingyuan District in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, May 24, 2024. In the first quarter of 2024, Zhangjiajie saw 105,100 South Korean tourist trips, a 27.07 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019, and is accounted for 40.23 percent of the total number of inbound tourists to Zhangjiajie. Currently, there are direct flights from five cities in South Korea to Zhangjiajie, including Seoul and Busan, with a total of 52 flights per week. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

South Korean tourists line up to pass through passenger clearance procedures at Zhangjiajie Hehua International Airport in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, May 27, 2024. In the first quarter of 2024, Zhangjiajie saw 105,100 South Korean tourist trips, a 27.07 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019, and is accounted for 40.23 percent of the total number of inbound tourists to Zhangjiajie. Currently, there are direct flights from five cities in South Korea to Zhangjiajie, including Seoul and Busan, with a total of 52 flights per week. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

South Korean tourists take photos at a glass-bottomed bridge at Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon in central China's Hunan Province, May 23, 2024. In the first quarter of 2024, Zhangjiajie saw 105,100 South Korean tourist trips, a 27.07 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019, and is accounted for 40.23 percent of the total number of inbound tourists to Zhangjiajie. Currently, there are direct flights from five cities in South Korea to Zhangjiajie, including Seoul and Busan, with a total of 52 flights per week. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)