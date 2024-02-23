Home>>
Photo exhibition of China's Zhangjiajie held in Mexico City
(Xinhua) 09:06, February 23, 2024
A visitor takes photos during a photo exhibition of China's Zhangjiajie in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
Visitors take photos during a photo exhibition of China's Zhangjiajie in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
