We Are China

Photo exhibition of China's Zhangjiajie held in Mexico City

Xinhua) 09:06, February 23, 2024

A visitor takes photos during a photo exhibition of China's Zhangjiajie in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

Visitors take photos during a photo exhibition of China's Zhangjiajie in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)