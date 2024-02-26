Snow scenery of Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in Hunan

Xinhua) 09:01, February 26, 2024

This photo taken on Feb. 25, 2024 shows cable cars running at the Tianzi Mountain after rain and snow at Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2024 shows a view of the Tianzi Mountain after rain and snow at Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

