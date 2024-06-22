Ceremonies worshiping mythical Chinese ancestor Fuxi held on both sides of Taiwan Strait

Actors perform at a ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

LANZHOU, June 21 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony worshiping Fuxi, a mythical ancestor of the Chinese nation, was held on Friday in the city of Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province.

At 9:50 a.m., the ceremony began in front of the city's Fuxi Temple to the sounds of drums and tolling bells. This was followed by a series of customs and rituals, including the reading of a eulogy. More than 500 people from home and abroad were in attendance.

A similar event was held at the same time in the Taiwan region's New Taipei City, marking the 11th year that the legendary figure has been commemorated simultaneously on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

"The commemoration is an important carrier of Fuxi culture and, I think, the broad and profound traditional Chinese culture. It also strengthens the bonds between Chinese compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait," said Kao Tianlong, who traveled from Taiwan to Tianshui to attend the ceremony.

Fuxi is believed to have taught people fishing, hunting and animal husbandry. Tianshui is said to be the birthplace of the mythical figure.

According to historical records, the annual commemoration of Fuxi has a history of more than 2,000 years. It was listed as a form of national intangible cultural heritage by the State Council in 2006.

