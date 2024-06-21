Chinese state councilor emphasizes efforts to consolidate economic recovery, boost employment

CHENGDU, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin has stressed the need to consolidate economic recovery and boost employment through the government's supportive measures.

Shen made the remarks during a research trip focused on employment in east China's Zhejiang Province and Sichuan Province in the southwest.

Noting that China's employment situation has remained stable, Shen called for better implementation of government policies to further stabilize employment and encourage enterprises to create more jobs.

Work must be done to provide guidance for college graduates in job hunting and improve services for ex-servicemen, people lifted out of poverty and those in difficulty, she said.

Noting that the fundamental solution to stabilizing employment lies in development, Shen urged efforts to implement macro-policies and consolidate the economic recovery trend.

She said that it is also necessary to improve public employment services, strengthen vocational training, solve structural employment problems and strive to improve the quality of employment.

China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5 percent in May, unchanged compared to the previous month. The country aims to create over 12 million jobs in urban areas and keep the surveyed urban unemployment rate at about 5.5 percent this year.

