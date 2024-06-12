China launches recruitment campaign for graduate job seekers

A recruiting representative (R) talks with job seekers at a job fair dedicated to the modern service sector in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Tuesday launched a 100-day recruitment campaign aiming to provide more than 10 million jobs to recent college graduates.

The first week of the campaign will see four online job fairs, during which approximately 26,000 employers will offer 259,000 job opportunities in the internet, health care, finance, energy and manufacturing fields, the ministry said.

Various online platforms will be leveraged to publish real-time recruitment information, host livestreamed job fairs, and provide lectures on finding employment.

In-person events will also be held as part of the campaign, particularly for those seeking work in emerging industries and for those in areas with large numbers of recent college graduates.

Over 11.7 million college students are due to graduate in China this year. The 2024 government work report said, "We must do more to promote employment for young people, and provide better guidance and services to help them secure jobs or start businesses."

