Beijing holds job fair for persons with disabilities

Xinhua) 10:08, May 28, 2024

A job seeker attends a job fair dedicated to persons with disabilities in Beijing, capital of China, May 27, 2024. By the end of 2023, the employment rate for persons with disabilities of working age in Beijing had reached 68.5 percent. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

