New professions create more opportunities for graduates

09:02, June 11, 2024 By Ma Qing ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The introduction of new professions and types of work is expected to create more employment opportunities for 11.79 million graduates preparing to embark on their careers this year, CCTV News reported on May 29.

Nineteen new professions, including roles such as e-commerce livestreamers and intelligent connected vehicle testers, are on the horizon, according to a recent plan published by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

Additionally, the ministry also unveiled 29 newly classified types of work, such as mobile operating system application designers, increasing the number of job openings.

These new professions and types of work are an indication of the demand for talent and the shortage of labor.

Graduates, particularly those from the post-1995 and post-2000 generations, are drawn to these emerging sectors, which require tailored and supportive job-seeking services by Chinese universities.

However, despite the emergence of new professions and rapid development of new technology, challenges remain in matching talent with industry demands.

The manufacturing sector faces a talent shortfall of 30 million, while the demand for elderly care nursing exceeds 10 million, with only around 300,000 positions currently filled.

It is necessary to optimize the training of skilled personnel to better ease the structural difficulties in employment and meet the needs of social development.

The pioneering move of two Chinese universities in introducing undergraduate programs in elderly care service management, with 96 undergraduates set to graduate soon, has proven to be a beneficial exploration.

In a recent job fair, these graduates became highly sought-after by major elderly care institutions, providing insights for the establishment of similar programs in other emerging fields.

Efforts to create new job opportunities are vital for ensuring high-quality employment for graduates.

As of May 29, a total of 2,524 universities nationwide have launched initiatives to visit and connect with companies to expand job opportunities, resulting in nearly 3.76 million new jobs.

By stabilizing the existing employment base and activating potential job pools, college and university graduates can access more and better employment opportunities.

