Doctoral students flock to job fair in NE China's Shenyang

People's Daily Online) 14:20, May 31, 2024

The China Industrial Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, hosted a job fair for doctoral students on May 30, marking the second edition of the event held by the city.

The launch ceremony of the job fair at the China Industrial Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (People's Daily Online/Qiu Yuzhe)

The event saw a significant increase in participation, with 6,860 doctoral students attending, a fivefold increase from the previous year. The doctoral students came from 192 cities nationwide, including 1,326 from Beijing. The job fair also attracted 426 doctoral students from over 200 foreign universities, such as the University of Cambridge and New York University.

The job fair showcased 8,200 job vacancies for doctoral students, highlighting the city's efforts to attract talented individuals.

Shenyang, along with many other cities, is introducing policies to attract talent.

Doctoral students inquire about job opportunities at the job fair. (People's Daily Online/Qiu Yuzhe)

The city has implemented various policies to assist outstanding talents, including doctoral students, throughout the entire employment process.

Newly graduated doctoral students who secure employment in companies or public institutions in Shenyang can receive a subsidy of 160,000 yuan ($22,100).

This subsidy includes a monthly allowance of 2,500 yuan for three years. Additionally, the city provides a first-time home purchase subsidy of 70,000 yuan. For those with entrepreneurial aspirations, Shenyang offers a loan of 4 million yuan with interest subsidies.

