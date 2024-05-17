China's surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5 pct in April

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The surveyed urban unemployment rate in China stood at 5 percent in April, down 0.2 percentage points from a month ago, official data showed on Friday.

The rate was also lower than the 5.2 percent reading a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The surveyed unemployment rate in 31 major Chinese cities was 5 percent last month, and the rate for rural migrant workers was 4.5 percent, according to the NBS data.

In the January-April period, the average surveyed urban unemployment rate came in at 5.2 percent, down from 5.4 percent in the same period of 2023.

This year, China aims to create over 12 million jobs in urban areas and keep the surveyed urban unemployment rate at about 5.5 percent.

