China to employ 34,400 college graduates for community-level posts

Xinhua) 09:19, May 14, 2024

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China will support the recruitment of 34,400 college graduates in 2024 to work in different fields such as education, agriculture, medical care and rural revitalization at the community level of the country.

The service period for these posts will be two years, according to a plan issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Monday.

The ministry has jointly issued a circular with the Ministry of Finance, requiring localities to guarantee funding for these posts and ensure the allocation of payments for work and living, settling-in, social insurance premiums and allowances.

The circular also urged efforts to strengthen education and training for people employed for these posts, implement special plans to help them improve capacities, as well as provide good employment services for those who have completed their terms.

