Development of emerging industries creates new job opportunities

11:04, April 25, 2024 By Hannan Hussain ( China.org.cn

Students attend a job fair in Tsinghua University in Beijing on March 15, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Youth serve as a major economic asset for a country, and can help propel its growth and development endeavors to new heights. Given China's push for a series of technological and industrial upgrades, there is enormous room to spur new employment opportunities which in turn will advance technological progress.

China is expected to see about 11.79 million college graduates this year, and has benefited from continuous growth among its young, job-seeking population. Emerging sectors such as new energy vehicles (NEVs) and artificial intelligence (AI) provide new market opportunities and platforms for young employees to show their talents. For instance, many employers are already targeting talent with knowledge and understanding of logistics and modern manufacturing. These are sectors that demonstrate a forward-looking vision for development and value-added growth.

By aligning skillsets with emerging sector needs and expectations, China stands better positioned to accelerate an influx of young talent into competitive fields. These are fields that stand to drive the country's pursuit for high-quality development. Moreover, emerging industries end up strengthening the case for more robust academic-industrial collaboration to tap into China's fast-expanding pool of qualified young talent, bringing with it opportunities in enormous human resources.

In addition, China's high-tech manufacturing also continues to maintain strong momentum, demonstrating consistency in growth. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, investment in high-tech manufacturing sectors witnessed a growth of nearly 11% in the first quarter. This is promising for China's graduates, enabling them to contemplate more secure employment prospects across sectors that are witnessing consistent growth, investment and market stability.

It is important to note that the Chinese government has already put its policy weight behind nurturing opportunities for the expansion of emerging sectors. These include the development of new industries, promotion of new quality productive forces and sizeable equipment upgrades to serve business interests, which in turn will feed into long-term employment opportunities for China's youth.

China's job market has prioritized employment for young people. It shows in China's commitment to creating over 12 million urban jobs in 2024, underscoring long-term support to meet rising demand with conducive job conditions on the ground. Meanwhile, emerging industries are playing a significant role in providing job opportunities for young people. This was evident in the special recruitment events and other employment initiatives held this spring.

Constant industrial progress and technological gains are another major win for the youth. These advancements have the potential to provide better job opportunities. It is evident in the current job opportunity boom that is stretching across many emerging industrial sectors in China, leading to a surge in employers seeking skilled, high-tech professionals. This is yet another positive development for China's millions of graduates, as it opens doors for them to enter industries that are regarded as both domestically and internationally competitive.

Growth of emerging sectors such as NEVs can promote stronger economic mobility for China's youth, and enable them to contribute to the country's national growth. With China's emerging sectors promising a steady increase in employment opportunities for its youth, the number of young college graduates is also surging, marking a win-win opportunity.

The rapid development of industries like NEVs can boost China's economic growth and create more and better job opportunities for young people. As more jobs become available in China's emerging industries, more and more college graduates will get a chance to contribute to cutting-edge fields and help boost the country's development.

These trends indicate significant career advancement, new employment opportunities and a growing emphasis on industrial support for young people. Booming high-tech fields have become important drivers of steady job growth in China, highlighting their potential to create exciting new opportunities in competitive markets.

The author is a foreign affairs commentator, author and recipient of the Fulbright Award.

