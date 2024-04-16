Home>>
China's surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5.2 pct in Q1
(Xinhua) 13:15, April 16, 2024
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The surveyed urban unemployment rate on average in China stood at 5.2 percent in the first quarter of 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.
