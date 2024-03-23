State councilor stresses stable employment, supporting women's entrepreneurship

Xinhua) March 23, 2024

KUNMING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin has called for efforts to secure employment, promote people's income growth, and support women's employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Shen made the remarks during a three-day fact-finding tour that ended Thursday on employment-related work as well as work related to women and children in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Shen visited multiple sites in the province including an enterprise, a school, a resident community and an employment service center. During the tour, Shen noted that efforts should be made to promote employment opportunities while advancing high-quality development, requiring fiscal and financial policies and other special policies to support relevant work.

She also stressed developing industries with local characteristics, enhancing vocational skills training, as well as efforts to provide more employment opportunities for women.

Shen visited Zhang Guimei, a July 1 Medal winner and an exemplary educator in the province. She also emphasized the need of supporting children's healthy growth and overall development.

