China’s unemployment rate for youth aged 16-24 stands at 15.3% in February

Global Times) 16:59, March 20, 2024

China's youth unemployment rate came in at 15.3 percent in February, rising 0.7 percentage points over a month earlier, according to latest data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday.

According to the NBS, the jobless rate for the age group from 25 to 29 (excluding students) was 6.4 percent in February, while the jobless rate for the age group from 30 to 59 was 4.2 percent.

Starting from December, the NBS resumed the release of youth unemployment rates after a suspension caused by the NBS' adjustment of labor survey modeling and methods of statistics to better reflect the country's employment situation.

China's employment remains basically stable in the first two months of 2024, with the survey urban unemployment rate averaging at 5.3 percent, official data showed on Monday.

Currently, favorable factors for stabilizing the employment market continue to accumulate, Liu Aihua, a spokesperson from the NBS, said at a press conference on Monday.

Along with the sustained recovery of the Chinese economy, especially the services sector, and the accelerated transition of new and old growth momentums, new industries including digital economy, green economy and silver economy will continue to provide support for urban employment, Liu said.

