Job fair held at Tsinghua University in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:47, March 16, 2024

Students attend a job fair in Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2024.

A job fair was held on Friday at Tsinghua University, with about 430 employers offering more than 10,000 jobs to university graduates. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Students inquire about job opportunities at a job fair in Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2024.

Students attend a job fair in Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2024.

A foreign student (L, front) inquires about job opportunities at a job fair in Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2024.

Students attend a job fair in Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2024.

Students inquire about job opportunities at a job fair in Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2024.

