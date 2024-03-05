China to promote employment of young people: report

Xinhua) 09:32, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will strengthen measures to promote the employment of young people, and improve guidance for them to find jobs or start businesses, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The country will apply a combination of measures to ensure stability in employment and promote income growth, the report said, adding that the number of college graduates is expected to surpass 11.7 million this year.

The report said China will enhance its capacity of medical and health services, improve social security and services, and pursue a proactive national strategy in response to population aging. The private pension system will be implemented nationwide.

People's intellectual and cultural life will be enriched. The country's security and social stability will be safeguarded, according to the report.

