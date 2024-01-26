China launches campaign to boost employment in spring season

A college graduate (R) inquires about job opportunities at a job fair in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security announced Thursday the launch of a special campaign aimed at promoting employment creation while meeting employers' demands.

The campaign will run from Jan. 25 to April 8. It will offer a string of online and offline activities, creating job opportunities and encouraging individuals to start businesses in their hometowns, according to the ministry and other eight government departments.

A total of 30 million jobs are expected to be provided through this campaign, said Yun Donglai, an official with the ministry.

With the implementation of regional pro-growth policies and the construction of major projects, as well as the accelerating new-type of urbanization and comprehensive rural vitalization, a large number of jobs will be created, he said.

China created a total of 12.44 million jobs within its urban areas last year, and the financial assistance from the central and local governments for creating new employments exceeded 300 billion yuan (about 42.23 billion U.S. dollars) throughout 2023, said Yun.

