China's surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5.3 pct in Jan-Feb

Xinhua) 13:45, March 18, 2024

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- The surveyed urban unemployment rate on average in China stood at 5.3 percent in the first two months of 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

China's employment situation was generally stable during the period, according to the NBS.

In February alone, the country's surveyed urban unemployment rate came in at 5.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points higher from January, but 0.3 percentage points lower than the same period of 2023.

The figure for 31 major Chinese cities stood at 5.1 percent, and that for rural migrant workers hit 4.8 percent, according to the data.

