China's unemployment rate drops to 5.2 pct in 2023
(Xinhua) 11:26, January 17, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The surveyed urban unemployment rate on average in China stood at 5.2 percent in 2023, down 0.4 percentage points from 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
