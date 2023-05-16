China's surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5.2 pct in April

Xinhua) 11:10, May 16, 2023

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent in April this year, down 0.1 percentage points from March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.

The rate among those aged between 25 and 59, the majority of the labor market, stood at 4.2 percent in April, down from 4.3 percent in March, according to the NBS.

The surveyed unemployment rate in 31 major cities came in at 5.5 percent in April, unchanged from March, the data showed.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate is calculated based on the number of unemployed people who have participated in the employment survey in urban areas, including migrant workers in cities.

