India's unemployment rate rises to 16-month high in December

Xinhua) 10:28, January 03, 2023

NEW DELHI, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- India's unemployment rate spiked to 8.3 percent in December 2022, data released by the economic research house Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed Sunday.

The unemployment rate is the highest in 16 months.

According to the CMIE, the urban unemployment rate rose to 10.09 percent in December from 8.96 percent in the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.44 percent from 7.55 percent.

The northern state of Haryana continued to be on the top with an unemployment rate of 37.4 percent, followed by its neighboring state Rajasthan at 28.5 percent.

In November 2022 the rate of unemployment in India was 8 percent.

