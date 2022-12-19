Home>>
India's latest stealth-class warship commissioned into navy
(Xinhua) 13:16, December 19, 2022
NEW DELHI, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- India's federal Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday commissioned INS Mormugao, a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, into the Indian navy.
The warship was commissioned at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.
The warship is named after Mormugao, a seaport city situated in Goa.
The warship is propelled by four powerful gas turbines and capable of achieving speeds of over 30 knots. It is equipped with surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles and modern surveillance radar.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- India holds 1st meeting of G20 Development Working Group
- India logs 159 new COVID-19 cases with no deaths reported
- 5 killed, 50 injured in cylinder blast in India
- Heavy rain to hit parts of India as cyclonic storm Mandous approaches
- Indian PM's party faces electoral defeat in Delhi
- India's GDP growth expected to hover around 7 percent this year
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.