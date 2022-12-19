India's latest stealth-class warship commissioned into navy

Xinhua) 13:16, December 19, 2022

NEW DELHI, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- India's federal Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday commissioned INS Mormugao, a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, into the Indian navy.

The warship was commissioned at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.

The warship is named after Mormugao, a seaport city situated in Goa.

The warship is propelled by four powerful gas turbines and capable of achieving speeds of over 30 knots. It is equipped with surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles and modern surveillance radar.

