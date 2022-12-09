5 killed, 50 injured in cylinder blast in India

Xinhua) 16:36, December 09, 2022

NEW DELHI, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- At least five people were killed and 50 others injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded during a wedding function in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, officials said Friday.

The cylinder exploded when the guests were gathering on Thursday for the wedding in Bhungra village of Jodhpur district, about 436 km west of Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan.

The dead include two children, an official at the district collector's office in Jodhpur said. "The injured have received different degrees of burns and they have been removed to the nearest hospital. Of them, 12 critical have been referred to Jodhpur for specialized treatment."

According to officials, the incident took place just before the groom's procession was about to start from his home.

Reports said nearly 100 people had assembled to attend the function.

"Leak in the gas cylinders where the wedding feast was being prepared led to the powerful blast," the official said. "A portion of the house where the wedding was taking place also collapsed due to the impact of the blast."

Accidental explosions are common in India as people usually ignore safety standards.

