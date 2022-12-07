India hosts 1st India-Central Asia National Security Advisers meeting
NEW DELHI, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- India hosted the first India-Central Asia meeting of National Security Advisers here on Tuesday.
The meeting was convened by India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi. Doval said connectivity with Central Asian countries remains India's key priority.
"Central Asia is our extended neighbourhood, with which we have civilizational linkages and we accord the highest priority to the region," he said while welcoming participants, adding that "a peaceful, secure and prosperous Central Asia is in our common interest."
Building connectivity with Central Asian countries also assumes importance for the South Asian country, said Doval.
"India stands ready to cooperate, invest and build connectivity in the region. While expanding connectivity, it is important to ensure that connectivity initiatives are consultative," he said.
Doval spoke on the security situation in Afghanistan and said it was an important issue concerning them all.
Top security officials from Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in the meeting.
