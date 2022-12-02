India's unemployment rate rises to 8 pct in November

December 02, 2022

NEW DELHI, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The rate of unemployment in India rose to a three-month high of 8 percent in November, according to the latest data released by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The northern state of Haryana continued to be on top with an unemployment rate of 30.6 percent, followed by its neighboring state Rajasthan at 24.5 percent.

The unemployment rate in urban areas was higher at 8.96 percent, while in rural areas it stood at 7.55 percent, the data showed.

In October the rate of unemployment in urban areas was at 7.21 percent, while in rural areas it was at 8.04 percent.

The states that witnessed the least unemployment rate in November were Chhattisgarh at 0.1 percent, Uttarakhand at 1.2 percent, Odisha at 1.6 percent, Karnataka at 1.8 percent, and Meghalaya at 2.1 percent.

The country's unemployment rate in October was at 7.77 percent, while in September it was at a low of 6.43 percent, according to the CMIE data.

