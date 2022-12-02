India's unemployment rate rises to 8 pct in November
NEW DELHI, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The rate of unemployment in India rose to a three-month high of 8 percent in November, according to the latest data released by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).
The northern state of Haryana continued to be on top with an unemployment rate of 30.6 percent, followed by its neighboring state Rajasthan at 24.5 percent.
The unemployment rate in urban areas was higher at 8.96 percent, while in rural areas it stood at 7.55 percent, the data showed.
In October the rate of unemployment in urban areas was at 7.21 percent, while in rural areas it was at 8.04 percent.
The states that witnessed the least unemployment rate in November were Chhattisgarh at 0.1 percent, Uttarakhand at 1.2 percent, Odisha at 1.6 percent, Karnataka at 1.8 percent, and Meghalaya at 2.1 percent.
The country's unemployment rate in October was at 7.77 percent, while in September it was at a low of 6.43 percent, according to the CMIE data.
Photos
Related Stories
- India's GDP growth slows down to 6.3 pct in July-September
- India lifts ban on rice exports after 3 months
- India's drug controller grants approval to 1st intranasal COVID-19 vaccine
- India's IT industry freezes on fresh hiring amid Facebook, Twitter layoffs
- Indian gov't to send high-level teams to tackle measles cases spike
- Pink water lily seen in Agartala, India
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.