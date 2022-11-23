We Are China

Pink water lily seen in Agartala, India

Xinhua) 13:27, November 23, 2022

Pink water lily flowers are seen in a lake in Agartala, capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, Nov. 22, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

Pink water lily flowers are seen in a lake in Agartala, capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, Nov. 22, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

Pink water lily flowers are seen in a lake in Agartala, capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, Nov. 22, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)