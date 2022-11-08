We Are China

Women catch fish amid blooming water lily flowers in Morigaon district, India

Xinhua) 09:05, November 08, 2022

A woman catches fish amid blooming water lily flowers in a lake at a village in Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, Nov. 6, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

A dragonfly rests on a water lily flower in a lake at a village in Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, Nov. 6, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

Women catch fish amid blooming water lily flowers in a lake at a village in Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, Nov. 6, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

Women catch fish amid blooming water lily flowers in a lake at a village in Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, Nov. 6, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

A pond heron forages amid blooming water lily flowers in a lake at a village in Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, Nov. 6, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

Women catch fish amid blooming water lily flowers in a lake at a village in Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, Nov. 6, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

A woman catches fish amid blooming water lily flowers in a lake at a village in Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, Nov. 6, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

