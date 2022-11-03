India's Gujarat observes mourning to condole deaths in bridge collapse

Xinhua) 09:08, November 03, 2022

Rescuers on boats search in the Machchhu River near a collapsed bridge in Morbi district of India's western state of Gujarat, Nov. 2, 2022. India's western state of Gujarat Wednesday observed state-wide mourning to condole the death of more than 100 people who were killed following the collapse of a century-old British-era pedestrian suspension bridge, officials said. (Str/Xinhua)

NEW DELHI, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- India's western state of Gujarat Wednesday observed state-wide mourning to condole the death of more than 100 people who were killed following the collapse of a century-old British-era pedestrian suspension bridge, officials said.

Prayer meetings were held across the state to pay homage to the victims of the tragedy.

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the prayer meeting organized at Ahmedabad.

Rescuers on a boat search in the Machchhu River near a collapsed bridge in Morbi district of India's western state of Gujarat, Nov. 2, 2022. India's western state of Gujarat Wednesday observed state-wide mourning to condole the death of more than 100 people who were killed following the collapse of a century-old British-era pedestrian suspension bridge, officials said. (Str/Xinhua)

"Today, the national flag will be hoisted at half-mast and no government public functions, receptions or entertainment programs will be conducted in Gujarat," a statement issued by the Gujarat government's directorate of information said.

The bridge collapsed on Sunday evening, plunging hundreds of people who were present on it into the Machchhu River in Morbi town about 241 km west of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)