Indian PM inspects site of deadly bridge collapse

Xinhua) 09:45, November 02, 2022

NEW DELHI, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday inspected the bridge collapse site in the western state of Gujarat where more than 100 people were killed, officials said.

Ahead of the visit, Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Monday night during which he was briefed about rescue efforts.

The century-old British-era pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed on Sunday evening, plunging hundreds of people into Machchhu River in Morbi town, about 241 km west of the capital city, Gandhinagar.

Reports said that 177 people were rescued and over 100 people were undergoing treatment at the Morbi civil hospital.

Soon after the bridge visit, Modi reached the civil hospital in Morbi to meet the injured. The prime minister was seen asking the survivors about their health.

According to officials, search and rescue operations, carried out by teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian navy, the Indian air force and the Indian army, were called off on Monday evening and resumed Tuesday morning.

Officials said Modi also met with those involved in rescue and relief operations.

The local government of Gujarat has already ordered a probe into the deadly collapse of the bridge.

The bridge is a popular tourist attraction in the area. It was shut for renovation for seven months and was open for the public on Oct. 26, the Gujarati New Year.

Reports said that around 500 people, much beyond its capacity, were on the suspension bridge at the time when it crashed into the river.

Police have arrested nine people including officials of Oreva, the company that carried out repair work, ticket sellers and security men. However, the owners of the company have not been arrested.

Oreva group is actually a Gujarat-based watchmaker company. Reports said that the watchmaker reportedly outsourced the "technical aspect of the renovation" to a smaller construction company, Devprakash Solutions.

Oreva has been accused of violating multiple safety rules, leading to the huge tragedy just four days after the bridge reopened to the public.

Questions have been raised over why Oreva with no experience in construction was given responsibility for maintaining a bridge.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)