Xi sends condolences to Indian president, PM over bridge collapse
(Xinhua) 08:02, November 02, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolence to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a bridge collapse in India's western state of Gujarat, which had caused serious casualties.
In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn of the deadly collapse. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi extended deep condolences over the deaths and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.
On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to Modi.
