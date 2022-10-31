India's capital bans construction, demolition works to check air pollution

Xinhua) 09:12, October 31, 2022

NEW DELHI, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Measures have been initiated in the Indian capital of Delhi to tackle worsening air pollution over the past few days, a Delhi government official said on Sunday.

Construction and demolition activities have been banned, and water sprinklers and anti-smoke guns have been pressed into service across the capital city and its nearby areas, particularly those areas where air pollution was about to touch the "Severe" category.

According to data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, the overall air quality index (AQI) in terms of PM 2.5 in Delhi on Sunday evening stood at 331, which is described as "Very Poor".

Noida, a city adjacent to Delhi, had an AQI of 379, while Mathura Road in Delhi recorded an AQI of 354, both falling in the "Very Poor" category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "Good", 51 and 100 "Satisfactory", 101 and 200 "Moderate", 201 and 300 "Poor", 301 and 400 "Very Poor", and 401 and 500 "Severe".

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said that the spike in the amount of dust, vehicular pollution and biomass burning generally contribute to worsening air quality.

"We have been told that in the coming days the AQI levels are likely to cross 400, which comes in the 'Severe category," he said.

Reacting to the emerging situation, the minister said that construction and demolition activities have been prohibited in Delhi, with 586 teams formed to monitor the ban.

Also, 521 water sprinklers, 233 anti-smog guns, and 150 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed to tackle pollution in Delhi.

