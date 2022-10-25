WhatsApp down for users in India

Xinhua) 17:02, October 25, 2022

NEW DELHI, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- WhatsApp, the popular instant mobile communication application, has been down in India on Tuesday, as users cannot send or receive messages.

The exact cause of the WhatsApp outage remains unclear. A Meta company spokesperson was quoted as saying that they were working to restore it. "We are aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," said the spokesperson.

Other social media networks including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were abuzz with messages from users regarding difficulty in operating WhatsApp. "WhatsApp Down" has the trending hashtag in the country on various social media platforms.

According to the Indian government's data, there are over 550 million WhatsApp users in the country.

