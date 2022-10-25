WhatsApp down for users in India
NEW DELHI, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- WhatsApp, the popular instant mobile communication application, has been down in India on Tuesday, as users cannot send or receive messages.
The exact cause of the WhatsApp outage remains unclear. A Meta company spokesperson was quoted as saying that they were working to restore it. "We are aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," said the spokesperson.
Other social media networks including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were abuzz with messages from users regarding difficulty in operating WhatsApp. "WhatsApp Down" has the trending hashtag in the country on various social media platforms.
According to the Indian government's data, there are over 550 million WhatsApp users in the country.
Photos
Related Stories
- Delhi's air quality turns "very poor"
- India's Delhi records worse air quality as winter begins to set in
- India reports 1,994 new COVID-19 cases
- Indian PM says COVID-19 impact not to go soon
- India could learn from China's successful poverty alleviation: report
- 15 people killed in road crash in central India
- India's civil aviation watchdog warns of action following detection of smoke in SpiceJet cabin
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.