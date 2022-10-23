India reports 1,994 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:22, October 23, 2022

NEW DELHI, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- India's daily COVID-19 caseload Sunday decreased to 1,994, officials said.

According to federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning, 1,994 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,642,742 in the country.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 23,432.

The country also logged four related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,961 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.24 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.99 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 44,090,349 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 2,601 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

