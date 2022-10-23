Indian PM says COVID-19 impact not to go soon

Xinhua) 14:08, October 23, 2022

NEW DELHI, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic would not go soon.

Modi made the remarks while launching an employment fair where he distributed 75,000 appointment letters among government job aspirants.

"The side-effects of the once-in-a-century pandemic will not go away in 100 days," said the Indian prime minister.

Modi said his government was working toward softening the blow from the pandemic on India's economy.

