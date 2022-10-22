Home>>
15 people killed in road crash in central India
(Xinhua) 13:05, October 22, 2022
NEW DELHI, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- At least 15 people died and nearly 43 others were injured in a road accident in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh early Saturday morning, a local police officer said.
The accident occurred when a passenger bus collided with a truck-trolley in the state's Rewa district. Those injured were admitted to a hospital.
The bus was traveling from Jabalpur city in Madhya Pradesh to the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh state. Most of the victims were returning home to celebrate the Diwali festival, which falls on Oct. 24, with their family members, the police officer told Xinhua.
Four bodies of the dead were trapped inside the badly mangled bus, the cop said.
