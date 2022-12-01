India's GDP growth slows down to 6.3 pct in July-September

Xinhua) 13:50, December 01, 2022

NEW DELHI, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- India's economy grew by 6.3 percent in the second quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year (April 2022-March 2023), official data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Wednesday showed.

Real GDP (gross domestic product) at constant (2011-12) prices in the second quarter of 2022-23 is estimated at 38.17 trillion Indian Rupees (around 469 billion U.S. dollars), as against 35.89 trillion Indian Rupees (around 441 billion dollars) in the same period of 2021-22, showing a growth of 6.3 percent as compared to 8.4 percent in Q2 2021-22, showed the data.

It further added, "Nominal GDP at current prices in the second quarter of 2022-23 is estimated at 65.31 trillion Indian Rupees (around 803 billion dollars), as against 56.20 trillion Indian Rupees (around 691 billion dollars) in the second quarter of 2021-22, showing a growth of 16.2 percent as compared to 19.0 percent in the second quarter of 2021-22."

According to a report in India Today, analysts had projected the Indian economy would expand at half of the growth rate of 13.5 percent recorded in the April-June quarter this fiscal.

