Heavy rain to hit parts of India as cyclonic storm Mandous approaches

Xinhua) 16:55, December 08, 2022

NEW DELHI, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday issued an alert for coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh as cyclonic storm Mandous makes progress.

According to an IMD statement, the storm is very likely to cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 km per hour gusting to 85 km per hour around midnight of Friday.

Under its influence, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness very heavy rains for three days.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and isolated heavy rainfall over adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Thursday," the IMD said.

Squally winds are predicted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh until Dec. 10.

The authorities have suggested a total suspension of fishing activities during these three days.

The IMD has predicted damage to thatched houses and huts, minor damage to power and communication lines besides damage to some roads.

"Traffic may be disrupted due to poor visibility in association with heavy rain."

