Indian PM's party faces electoral defeat in Delhi

Xinhua) 14:39, December 08, 2022

NEW DELHI, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday faced defeat in Delhi's local body polls after 15 years of service covering three consecutive terms.

The 10-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which currently rules the Delhi state, emerged as the winner in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the voting for which was held on Sunday.

In the 250-member strong MCD house, the AAP won 134 seats and the BJP's candidates won in 104 wards.

Now, after having won a majority of seats in the MCD house, the AAP is expected to soon appoint its candidate for the post of mayor of Delhi.

Over the past one month the national capital watched a high-pitched electoral battle between the AAP and the BJP.

The AAP's main election promise was to make Delhi a clean and tidy city, through efforts including erasing the garbage mountains that have come up in different corners.

