India logs 159 new COVID-19 cases with no deaths reported

Xinhua) 15:30, December 12, 2022

NEW DELHI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- India's health ministry said on Monday that no COVID-19-related deaths have been reported across the country during the past 24 hours.

This is the second time since March 2020 that no deaths due to the pandemic were reported from the South Asian country in the span of 24 hours.

On Monday morning, 159 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, the ministry said. The active caseload stands at 3,906, according to data released by the government.

The overall death toll remains at 530,658 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the health ministry.

The ministry said 44,140,417 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

So far, over 908 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across India, according to the ministry.

