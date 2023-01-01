Home>>
India's forex reserves fall for 2nd consecutive week
(Xinhua) 13:43, January 01, 2023
MUMBAI, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- India's foreign exchange reserves fell by over 691 million U.S. dollars during the week ended December 23, standing at 562.80 billion dollars, according to the latest bulletin issued by the country's central bank the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
This was the second consecutive week when India's forex declined.
The foreign currency assets (FCAs) stood at 498.49 billion dollars, which was 1.13 billion dollars less compared to the preceding week. The FCAs are a major component of the forex reserves.
According to the RBI bulletin, gold reserves stood at 40.96 billion dollars, while Special Drawing Rights stood at 18.19 billion dollars.
