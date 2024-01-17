China’s unemployment rate for youth aged 16-24 stands at 14.9% in December

15:54, January 17, 2024 By Ma Jingjing ( Global Times

Job seekers read recruitment information at a job fair for college graduates in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo: Xinhua)

China's youth unemployment came in at 14.9 percent in December, according to data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday.

It marks the resumption of the release of the index after a suspension of months due to the adjustment of labor survey and statistics methods to better reflect the country's employment situation.

According to NBS data, the surveyed unemployment rate of the population aged from 16 to 24 (excluding students) was 14.9 percent in December, and that of the group aged from 25 to 29 stood at 6.1 percent.

In December, the surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas was 5.1 percent. In 2023, the surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas averaged at 5.2 percent, 0.4 percentage points lower than the previous year, according to the NBS.

Following the release of the data, the NBS released a statement on its website on Wednesday elaborating on the adjustment to reporting youth unemployment.

"The release of the youth unemployment rate (aged from 16 to 24) excluding students will more accurately monitor the unemployment status of young people that enter society and need jobs," the statement read. Of the group aged 16 to 24, students account for over 60 percent, or covering a population of nearly 62 million, it noted.

The main task of students is to study at the campus rather than finding part-time jobs. If they are included, the index could not accurately reflect the country's unemployment situation of those really needing full-time jobs, according to the NBS. It said the adjustment will provide better job-hunting services for young people and help develop more effective and targeted labor policies.

Starting from December, the NBS also released unemployment rate for the group aged between 25 and 29 to dynamically reflect the employment and unemployment situation of the youth of that segment.

The NBS said in August that it would suspend releasing youth jobless datastarting from the same month, as labor statistics work needs improvement amid economic and social changes.

