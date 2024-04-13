China initiates program to boost employment among college graduates

Xinhua) 10:54, April 13, 2024

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- An employment promotion program has been launched to help Chinese college graduates secure jobs.

The program shall serve as a platform connecting private enterprises with graduates and coordinate recruitment activities for these enterprises in higher learning institutions nationwide.

It also plans to hold online recruitment activities and provide targeted employment guidance to young job-seekers.

The program also includes initiatives aimed at encouraging private enterprises to hire college graduates. For instance, participating enterprises will receive information on advantageous policies, such as tax reductions, fee waivers, social insurance subsidies and vocational training subsidies.

The program is a collaborative effort by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

In 2022 and 2023, China carried out similar campaigns to bolster graduate employment, drawing the participation of thousands of private enterprises.

According to official data, the country is expected to see over 11.7 million college graduates in 2024.

